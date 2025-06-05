U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 6, 2025. Ruiz visited 2nd MAW to discuss topics including Headquarters Marine Corps initiatives and leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 15:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965677
|VIRIN:
|250606-M-YV358-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111052851
|Length:
|00:03:39
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits 2nd MAW, by PFC Gavin Kulczewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.