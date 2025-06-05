Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits 2nd MAW

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Pfc. Gavin Kulczewski 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 6, 2025. Ruiz visited 2nd MAW to discuss topics including Headquarters Marine Corps initiatives and leadership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gavin K. Kulczewski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 15:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965677
    VIRIN: 250606-M-YV358-1001
    Filename: DOD_111052851
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps visits 2nd MAW, by PFC Gavin Kulczewski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    2nd MAW
    Reaper
    Marines
    USMC News
    VMUT-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download