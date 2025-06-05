Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART: REEL: HMLA-369, HMH-466 Conduct Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms and AH-1Z Vipers attached to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and CH-53 Super Stallions attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct carrier qualifications aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 4, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 14:28
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    15th MEU
    Integration
    Marines
    Aviation
    QUART 25.3

