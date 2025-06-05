Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June 2025 CAF day run

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by J.B. Artley and Kevin Schwandt

    55th Wing

    The 55th Wing started its Comprehensive Airman Fitness (CAF) Day with an early morning run led by Col. Aaron Gray, 55th Wing deputy commander and Chief Master Sgt. Andrew Small. These days aim to promote resilience and well-being among Air Force members and Department of Defense civilians.

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 14:06
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NEBRASKA, US

    readiness
    55th Wing
    CAF day
    contentcollectionweek

