U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venoms and AH-1Z Vipers attached to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and CH-53 Super Stallions attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct carrier qualifications aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 4, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 13:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965665
|VIRIN:
|250605-M-EU506-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111052344
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QUART: REEL: HMLA-369, HMH-466 Conduct Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry, by LCpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
