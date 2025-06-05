Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    66th Security Forces Squadron Airmen Attend Air Assault Course at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Karter Capps and Airman Layne Jackson, assigned to the 66th Security Forces Squadron, take part in the U.S. Army Air Assault Course May 30, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. The 10-day Air Assault School trains Soldiers and Airmen in air assault operations, sling-load operations, and rappelling, equipping them with the skills needed to maximize helicopter assets in training and combat. The course challenges participants to operate with greater speed, precision, and discipline, enhancing their ability to execute missions in fast-paced environments. Graduates of the Air Assault Course improve their effectiveness in joint operations, thereby contributing to the success of coordinated missions across various domains. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)

