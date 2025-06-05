U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Bradford Gering, from New York, the Deputy Commandant for Aviation, visits Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 3, 2025. Gering visited 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing to facilitate conversations with key leaders in the Marine Corps' crisis-response aviation combat element.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 15:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965657
|VIRIN:
|250603-M-OV696-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111052180
|Length:
|00:07:13
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits VMA-223 and flies in a TAV-8B Harrier II jet, by LCpl Bryan Giraldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.