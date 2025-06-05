Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits VMA-223 and flies in a TAV-8B Harrier II jet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Bradford Gering, from New York, the Deputy Commandant for Aviation, visits Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 223, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, June 3, 2025. Gering visited 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing to facilitate conversations with key leaders in the Marine Corps' crisis-response aviation combat element.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 15:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965657
    VIRIN: 250603-M-OV696-2001
    Filename: DOD_111052180
    Length: 00:07:13
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Deputy Commandant for Aviation visits VMA-223 and flies in a TAV-8B Harrier II jet, by LCpl Bryan Giraldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MAW
    Bulldogs
    CAS
    DCA
    USMCNews
    Harrier AV-8B

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download