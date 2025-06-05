Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Melissa Amescua - Cubs Father's Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aiden Lutner 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Pendleton

    LCDR Melissa Amescua provides a shout out to the Fathers in her life and the Chicago Cubs!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 12:12
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 965638
    VIRIN: 250603-N-GU280-7241
    PIN: 25060301
    Filename: DOD_111051949
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Melissa Amescua - Cubs Father's Day, by PO3 Aiden Lutner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fathers Day
    MLBCubs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download