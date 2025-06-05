Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    164 AW Loadmaster Flush and Fuelling Training

    MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.05.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Kurt Mintz 

    164th Airlift Wing, Tennessee Air National Guard

    B-roll of Flush procedure and a Specialized Fuelling Operation (SFO) Active Defuel/Refuel training of a C-17 May 6 2025 Mildenhall RAFB, England

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 10:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965615
    VIRIN: 250505-F-NW664-1851
    Filename: DOD_111051567
    Length: 00:03:21
    Location: MILDENHALL, GB

    This work, 164 AW Loadmaster Flush and Fuelling Training, by MSgt Kurt Mintz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C17
    Fuel
    loadmaster
    Loading
    Flush
    Open Bay

