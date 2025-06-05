Ramstein physical fitness program B-roll package

U.S. Airmen from the Kaiserslautern Military Community conduct their physical fitness exams at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 5, 2025. The physical fitness program emphasizes total fitness year-round including proper cardiorespiratory conditioning, muscular endurance training and healthy eating. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|06.05.2025
|06.06.2025 09:48
|B-Roll
|965606
|250605-F-GK375-1811
|DOD_111051444
|00:01:48
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|2
|2
