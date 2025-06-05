Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein physical fitness program B-roll package

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the Kaiserslautern Military Community conduct their physical fitness exams at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 5, 2025. The physical fitness program emphasizes total fitness year-round including proper cardiorespiratory conditioning, muscular endurance training and healthy eating. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 09:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965606
    VIRIN: 250605-F-GK375-1811
    Filename: DOD_111051444
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein physical fitness program B-roll package, by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

