250529-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 29, 2025) AFN Naples InFocus highlighting several members of American Legion visiting Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, May 29, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 10:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965605
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-NY362-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111051430
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Naples InFocus- American Legion Visits NSA Naples, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.