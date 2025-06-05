Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples InFocus- American Legion Visits NSA Naples

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250529-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 29, 2025) AFN Naples InFocus highlighting several members of American Legion visiting Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, May 29, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 10:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965605
    VIRIN: 250529-N-NY362-1001
    Filename: DOD_111051430
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAPLES, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples InFocus- American Legion Visits NSA Naples, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NSA Naples
    American Legion

