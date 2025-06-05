Rheinland Inn Dining Facility personnel prepare food for lunch at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 5, 2025. The staff are professionally trained and prepare a wide variety of menu items in accordance with strict health and nutritional standards. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 09:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965603
|VIRIN:
|250605-F-GK375-9382
|Filename:
|DOD_111051417
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ramstein DFAC operations B-roll package, by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS
