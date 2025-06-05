Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein DFAC operations B-roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Rheinland Inn Dining Facility personnel prepare food for lunch at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 5, 2025. The staff are professionally trained and prepare a wide variety of menu items in accordance with strict health and nutritional standards. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 09:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965603
    VIRIN: 250605-F-GK375-9382
    Filename: DOD_111051417
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein DFAC operations B-roll package, by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    services
    Standards
    86AW
    contentcollectionweek

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download