    BALTOPS 25 ships depart Rostock, Germany

    GERMANY

    06.05.2025

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    ROSTOCK (June 5, 2025) Ships participating in exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25) depart from Rostock, Germany, June 5, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Asset)

    Location: DE

