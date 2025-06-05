Every year on June 6th, we commemorate the launch of Operation Overlord and the soldiers and medics who served on D-Day. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 07:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965594
|VIRIN:
|250606-F-WY218-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111051157
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Remembering D-Day, by Megan Hearst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.