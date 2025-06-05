Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering D-Day

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Megan Hearst 

    Air Force Medical Service   

    Every year on June 6th, we commemorate the launch of Operation Overlord and the soldiers and medics who served on D-Day. (U.S. Air Force video by Megan Hearst)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 07:58
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    Europe
    nurses
    Normandy
    Anniversary
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    history
    WWII
    World War II
    medics
    D-Day
    AE
    Operation Overlord
    Air Force Medical Service
    AFMS
    history & heritage
    AFMS History
    AFMS75
    AFMS 75 Anniversary
    AFMS 75

