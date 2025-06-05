BALTOPS 25 ships depart Rostock, Germany

ROSTOCK (June 5, 2025) Ships participating in exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25) depart from Rostock, Germany, June 5, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premiere maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 06:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965588
|VIRIN:
|250605-N-N0901-1041
|PIN:
|1041
|Filename:
|DOD_111051069
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
