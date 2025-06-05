Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hegseth Commemorates D-Day in France

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FRANCE

    06.06.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth commemorates the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings by American and Allied troops during a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2025. The annual remembrance ceremony honors American and Allied service members who landed in Normandy, June 6, 1944, to liberate Europe and sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 06:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 965587
    Filename: DOD_111051058
    Length: 00:14:08
    Location: FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hegseth Commemorates D-Day in France, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    secdefhegseth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download