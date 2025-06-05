Hegseth Commemorates D-Day in France

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965587" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth commemorates the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings by American and Allied troops during a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2025. The annual remembrance ceremony honors American and Allied service members who landed in Normandy, June 6, 1944, to liberate Europe and sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom.