Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth commemorates the 81st anniversary of the D-Day landings by American and Allied troops during a ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, June 6, 2025. The annual remembrance ceremony honors American and Allied service members who landed in Normandy, June 6, 1944, to liberate Europe and sacrificed their lives in the name of freedom.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 06:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|965587
|Filename:
|DOD_111051058
|Length:
|00:14:08
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Hegseth Commemorates D-Day in France, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.