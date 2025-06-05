Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Medical Professionals Connect at Immediate Response 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    XANTHI, GREECE

    06.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Army Col. Ricky Kue, brigade surgeon, Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, organizes a presentation for multi-national counterparts during Immediate Response 25 at the Petrochori Army Base near Xanthi, Greece on June 2, 2025. Medical doctors, physician assistants, and field medics from the 86th IBCT (MTN) and Hellenic, French, and Bulgarian armed forces gather to discuss common challenges and the evolving nature of warfare.

    Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Barbara Pendl)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 03:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965570
    VIRIN: 250602-A-BA489-1600
    PIN: 1600
    Filename: DOD_111050801
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: XANTHI, GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Medical Professionals Connect at Immediate Response 25, by SSG Barbara Pendl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download