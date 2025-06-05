Senior enlisted leaders from the US joined NATO allied and partner nations for the 21st International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference, or ICC, in Lisbon, Portugal. The ICC enhances attendees integrated combat operations by reinforcing interoperability through communication and cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 05:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|965568
|VIRIN:
|250602-F-KA816-2707
|Filename:
|DOD_111050720
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference - AFN News, by A1C Olivia Marino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
