    21st International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference - AFN News

    PORTUGAL

    06.01.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Senior enlisted leaders from the US joined NATO allied and partner nations for the 21st International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference, or ICC, in Lisbon, Portugal. The ICC enhances attendees integrated combat operations by reinforcing interoperability through communication and cultural exchange. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Marino)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 05:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 965568
    VIRIN: 250602-F-KA816-2707
    Filename: DOD_111050720
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PT

    NATO
    Portugal
    International Command Senior Enlisted Leader Conference

