    Eighth Army Soldiers Compete for Best Squad Title - Highlight Video

    CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.05.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Cornelius McLean 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across Eighth Army competed in the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition from June 1–6, 2025, at Camp Casey and Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The competition tests physical fitness, combat readiness, and teamwork to identify the most proficient squad across Eighth Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Neil McLean)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 02:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965566
    VIRIN: 250606-A-JJ342-5925
    Filename: DOD_111050692
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: CAMP CASEY, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army Soldiers Compete for Best Squad Title - Highlight Video, by SSG Cornelius McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

