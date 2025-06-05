Eighth Army Soldiers Compete for Best Squad Title - Highlight Video

U.S. Army Soldiers from across Eighth Army compete in the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition from June 1–6, 2025, at Camp Casey and Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The competition tests physical fitness, combat readiness, and teamwork to identify the most proficient squad across Eighth Army.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 02:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965565
|VIRIN:
|250606-A-VL684-8714
|Filename:
|DOD_111050672
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
