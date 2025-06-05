Eighth Army Soldiers Compete for Best Squad Title - Highlight Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from across Eighth Army compete in the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition from June 1–6, 2025, at Camp Casey and Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The competition tests physical fitness, combat readiness, and teamwork to identify the most proficient squad across Eighth Army.