    Eighth Army Soldiers Compete for Best Squad Title - Highlight Video

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.05.2025

    Video by Spc. John Farmer 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across Eighth Army compete in the Eighth Army Best Squad Competition from June 1–6, 2025, at Camp Casey and Camp Humphreys, South Korea. The competition tests physical fitness, combat readiness, and teamwork to identify the most proficient squad across Eighth Army.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 02:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965565
    VIRIN: 250606-A-VL684-8714
    Filename: DOD_111050672
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eighth Army Soldiers Compete for Best Squad Title - Highlight Video, by SPC John Farmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BSC2025
    8ABestSquad
    8ABSC

