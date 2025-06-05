Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    #Army250 Soldier Spotlight_CPL Evelyn Carrillo, 765th Transportation Terminal Battalion

    YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.05.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    June 14 will mark the 250th Army Birthday. The central birthday theme is “This We’ll Defend,” which highlights the Army’s purpose of fighting and winning our nation’s wars.

    As we celebrate #Army250 and reflect on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication, the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs will also be highlighting some Soldiers to tell their story as part of our “Soldier Spotlight” series.

    Cpl. Evelyn Carrillo is assigned to the 765th Transportation Terminal Battalion at Yokohama North Dock.

    In this vignette, Carrillo shares her thoughts on joining the military and celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday.

    Opening graphics by Luis Casale, Visual Information Division

    #Army250 #SoldierStories #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 01:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 965533
    VIRIN: 250606-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111050451
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    TAGS

    Camp Zama
    Solider Spotlight
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan
    765th Transportation Terminal Battalion
    #ARMY250

