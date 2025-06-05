June 14 will mark the 250th Army Birthday. The central birthday theme is “This We’ll Defend,” which highlights the Army’s purpose of fighting and winning our nation’s wars.
As we celebrate #Army250 and reflect on the rich history and legacy of service, sacrifice and dedication, the U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs will also be highlighting some Soldiers to tell their story as part of our “Soldier Spotlight” series.
Cpl. Evelyn Carrillo is assigned to the 765th Transportation Terminal Battalion at Yokohama North Dock.
In this vignette, Carrillo shares her thoughts on joining the military and celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday.
Opening graphics by Luis Casale, Visual Information Division
#Army250 #SoldierStories #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.06.2025 01:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|965533
|VIRIN:
|250606-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111050451
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, #Army250 Soldier Spotlight_CPL Evelyn Carrillo, 765th Transportation Terminal Battalion, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.