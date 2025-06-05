Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36 SFS conducts ATV certification course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUAM

    06.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner 

    36th Wing

    Members from the 36th Security Forces Squadron conduct an All-terrain vehicle certification course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 2, 2025. Andersen is the only base to qualify members for ATV operations, which is a requirement to operate as a jungle enforcement team member.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.06.2025 00:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965523
    VIRIN: 250602-F-RX291-1001
    Filename: DOD_111050340
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36 SFS conducts ATV certification course, by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    All-terrain vehicles
    36th Security Forces Squadron
    content collection week
    contentcollectionweek25
    ATV certification course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download