Members from the 36th Security Forces Squadron conduct an All-terrain vehicle certification course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 2, 2025. Andersen is the only base to qualify members for ATV operations, which is a requirement to operate as a jungle enforcement team member.
|06.01.2025
Date Posted: 06.06.2025
|B-Roll
|965523
VIRIN: 250602-F-RX291-1001
|DOD_111050340
|00:04:09
|GU
|1
|1
This work, 36 SFS conducts ATV certification course, by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
