QUART B-Roll: 2/11 Embarks M777’s onto LCACs

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/965517" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Hotel Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, and U.S. Navy Sailors with Assault Craft Unit 5 load M777 towed 155 mm howitzers onto a landing craft, air cushion for an open-water transit to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Red Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 3, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)