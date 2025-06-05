Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    QUART B-Roll: 2/11 Embarks M777’s onto LCACs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Hotel Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, and U.S. Navy Sailors with Assault Craft Unit 5 load M777 towed 155 mm howitzers onto a landing craft, air cushion for an open-water transit to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Red Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 3, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 20:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965517
    VIRIN: 250603-M-HU496-1001
    Filename: DOD_111050154
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QUART B-Roll: 2/11 Embarks M777’s onto LCACs, by SSgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU, Integration, QUART 25.3, artillery, howitzer, LCACs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download