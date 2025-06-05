QUART B-Roll: 2/11 Embarks M777’s onto LCACs

U.S. Marines with Hotel Battery, 2nd Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, and U.S. Navy Sailors with Assault Craft Unit 5 load M777 towed 155 mm howitzers onto a landing craft, air cushion for an open-water transit to the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 at Red Beach on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, June 3, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 20:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965517
|VIRIN:
|250603-M-HU496-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111050154
|Length:
|00:03:25
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
