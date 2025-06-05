Spc. Cade Roth Army250 Shout-out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Spc. Cade Roth, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with 3655th Classification and Inspection Company, 734th Regional Support Group, Iowa Army National Guard, gives an Army 250th birthday shoutout during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 25-08 at Fort Johnson, La. on May 30, 2025. The 734th RSG mission is to support the exercise by assisting units through coordination, guidance, resourcing, and personnel support before, during, and after the rotation. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class William Prahl)