    QUART B-roll: HMLA-369, HMH-466 Conducts Carrier Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY, PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and UH-1Y Venoms and AH-1Z Vipers attached to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct carrier qualifications aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 4, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 19:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965508
    VIRIN: 250604-M-AS577-2001
    Filename: DOD_111050081
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY, PACIFIC OCEAN

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AH-1Z, USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), CH-53E, QUART, Aviation

