Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Trump Participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Chancellor of Germany

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Trump Participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Chancellor of Germany.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 17:11
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 965488
    Filename: DOD_111049713
    Length: 00:41:56
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Trump Participates in a Bilateral Meeting with the Chancellor of Germany, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Donald Trump

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download