    Operation Mojave Falcon - 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company Readiness -

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2025

    Video by Pfc. Angel Zamora 

    211th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S Army Soldiers from the 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 244th Engineer Battalion, are participating in readiness training on Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., on May 30, 2025.

    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Angel Zamora)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 11:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965412
    VIRIN: 250530-A-BE634-5497
    Filename: DOD_111048140
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Mojave Falcon - 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company Readiness -, by PFC Angel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

