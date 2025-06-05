U.S Army Soldiers from the 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 244th Engineer Battalion, are participating in readiness training on Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., on May 30, 2025.
(U.S. Army Reserve video by Pfc. Angel Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 11:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965412
|VIRIN:
|250530-A-BE634-5497
|Filename:
|DOD_111048140
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Mojave Falcon - 409th Engineer Vertical Construction Company Readiness -, by PFC Angel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.