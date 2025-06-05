Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: U.S. Army Paratroopers Honor WWII Legacy During Cabbage Patch Ceremony in Carentan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.04.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and 101st Airborne Division stand in formation during the Cabbage Patch Ceremony in Carentan, France, June 4, 2025. The annual World War II commemoration honors the paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division who fought German forces in the cabbage fields surrounding the town during the Battle of Normandy. Following the ceremony, soldiers participated in a parade to the Signal Monument, one of ten identical memorials erected at key Allied landing sites across Normandy.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 10:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965406
    VIRIN: 250604-A-GT094-1246
    Filename: DOD_111048086
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: CARENTAN, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: U.S. Army Paratroopers Honor WWII Legacy During Cabbage Patch Ceremony in Carentan, by SGT Mariah Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    paratroopers
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    Army250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download