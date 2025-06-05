B-Roll: U.S. Army Paratroopers Honor WWII Legacy During Cabbage Patch Ceremony in Carentan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and 101st Airborne Division stand in formation during the Cabbage Patch Ceremony in Carentan, France, June 4, 2025. The annual World War II commemoration honors the paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division who fought German forces in the cabbage fields surrounding the town during the Battle of Normandy. Following the ceremony, soldiers participated in a parade to the Signal Monument, one of ten identical memorials erected at key Allied landing sites across Normandy.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez)