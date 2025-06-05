U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, and 101st Airborne Division stand in formation during the Cabbage Patch Ceremony in Carentan, France, June 4, 2025. The annual World War II commemoration honors the paratroopers of the 101st Airborne Division who fought German forces in the cabbage fields surrounding the town during the Battle of Normandy. Following the ceremony, soldiers participated in a parade to the Signal Monument, one of ten identical memorials erected at key Allied landing sites across Normandy.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build readiness and strengthen the alliance.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Mariah Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 10:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965406
|VIRIN:
|250604-A-GT094-1246
|Filename:
|DOD_111048086
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|CARENTAN, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: U.S. Army Paratroopers Honor WWII Legacy During Cabbage Patch Ceremony in Carentan, by SGT Mariah Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.