    Picatinny Arsenal’s Frog Falls Aquatic Park celebrates 25 years

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Video by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – Officials here celebrated the 25th anniversary of the opening of the installation’s award-winning aquatic park known as “Frog Falls.”

    Frog Falls is a membership only facility open to Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard Military Personnel and their dependents; Picatinny Civilian Employees and their dependents, Contractors working on Picatinny, as well as the General Public.

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 10:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965403
    VIRIN: 250604-A-GY890-1001
    Filename: DOD_111048074
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US

    This work, Picatinny Arsenal’s Frog Falls Aquatic Park celebrates 25 years, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Picatinny Arsenal's Frog Falls Aquatic Park celebrates 25 years

