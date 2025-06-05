PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – Officials here celebrated the 25th anniversary of the opening of the installation’s award-winning aquatic park known as “Frog Falls.”
Frog Falls is a membership only facility open to Active Duty, Reserve and National Guard Military Personnel and their dependents; Picatinny Civilian Employees and their dependents, Contractors working on Picatinny, as well as the General Public.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 10:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965403
|VIRIN:
|250604-A-GY890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111048074
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Picatinny Arsenal’s Frog Falls Aquatic Park celebrates 25 years, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Picatinny Arsenal’s Frog Falls Aquatic Park celebrates 25 years
No keywords found.