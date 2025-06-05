U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 335th Signal Command (Theater) conduct active shooter exercises during Lightning Strike annual training at the unit headquarters in East Point, Georgia, June 3, 2025. The training enhanced individual and team readiness by reinforcing immediate action drills and threat response protocols. (U.S. army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 10:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965401
|VIRIN:
|250603-A-CN213-3706
|Filename:
|DOD_111048057
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|EAST POINT, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Active Shooter Training, by SSG Tarako Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.