    Active Shooter Training

    EAST POINT, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell 

    335th Signal Command (Theater)

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 335th Signal Command (Theater) conduct active shooter exercises during Lightning Strike annual training at the unit headquarters in East Point, Georgia, June 3, 2025. The training enhanced individual and team readiness by reinforcing immediate action drills and threat response protocols. (U.S. army video by Staff Sgt. Tarako Braswell)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 10:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965401
    VIRIN: 250603-A-CN213-3706
    Filename: DOD_111048057
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: EAST POINT, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    335th Signal Command (Theater)
    active shooter training exercise
    U.S. Army reserve
    annual training

