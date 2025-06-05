Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Conversation with Captain Bill Robinson

    KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Darby Arnold 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    Members from TEC University sit down with Captain Bill Robinson to talk about his experience as the longest held enlisted P.O.W.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 09:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965387
    VIRIN: 241031-F-GV306-9692
    PIN: 24012
    Filename: DOD_111047968
    Length: 01:08:27
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Vietnam War
    Vietnam
    Air Force
    P.O.W.
    P.O.W./ M.I.A.

