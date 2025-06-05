Members from TEC University sit down with Captain Bill Robinson to talk about his experience as the longest held enlisted P.O.W.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 09:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965387
|VIRIN:
|241031-F-GV306-9692
|PIN:
|24012
|Filename:
|DOD_111047968
|Length:
|01:08:27
|Location:
|KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A Conversation with Captain Bill Robinson, by TSgt Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.