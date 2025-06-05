Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise

    ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Airman Austin Stern 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Tactical Control Party Airmen from the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron complete a field training exercise during a drill weekend at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 2025. The exercise emphasized real-world mission readiness through simulated close air support coordination/communications, land navigation and convoy movement operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Austin Stern)

    Date Taken: 05.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 09:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965383
    VIRIN: 250517-Z-EP527-1001
    Filename: DOD_111047951
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    TAGS

    TACP
    readiness
    Lethality
    AirNationalGuard

