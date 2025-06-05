Tactical Control Party Airmen from the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron complete a field training exercise during a drill weekend at Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, Pennsylvania, on May 17, 2025. The exercise emphasized real-world mission readiness through simulated close air support coordination/communications, land navigation and convoy movement operations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Austin Stern)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 09:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965383
|VIRIN:
|250517-Z-EP527-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111047951
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 148th Air Support Operations Squadron TACP Airmen Conduct Field Training Exercise, by Amn Austin Stern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
