31 Seconds with 31st MEU | Weapons Company

A video highlighting the capabilities of Weapons Company with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the Indo-Pacific, May, 26, 2025. They provide mobile, lightweight indirect fire capabilities in support of the MEU. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 09:30
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|965382
|VIRIN:
|250526-M-EC903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111047942
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|INDO-PACIFIC, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
