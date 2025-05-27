U.S. Soldiers supporting Task Force Voit participate in an Estonian-led award ceremony on Camp Tapa, Estonia, June 4, 2025. U.S. Soldiers, along with NATO allies, received the NATO Kaitsel "Defender" Medal for their contribution to the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence mission in Estonia. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)
-Shotlist-
00;05;00 - 00;09;00 U.S. flag staged in front of HIMARS
00;09;00 - 00;15;00 U.S. Soldiers called to attention
00;15;00 - 00;30;00 U.S. Soldiers salute during national anthem
00;30;00 - 00;47;00 Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel, commander of the Estonian Division, gives a speech
00;47;00 -01;00;00 Lt. Col Frederic Contal, French Defense Attache to Estonia, gives a speech
01;00;00 - 01;38;00 U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ian Dietz, Senior Defense Attache for US Embassy in Estonia gives a speech
01;38;00 - 02;11;00 Kaimo Kuusk, permanent secretary of the ministry of defense of the Republic of Estonia gives U.S. Soldiers and NATO allies the NATO Kaitsel "Defender" Medal
01;55;00 - 02;51;18 U.S. Soldiers pose in front of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System for a group photo
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 04:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965362
|VIRIN:
|250604-A-YI872-5847
|Filename:
|DOD_111047369
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|CAMP TAPA, EE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Soldiers and Allies Receive NATO Medal in Estonia, by PFC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.