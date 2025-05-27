U.S. Soldiers and Allies Receive NATO Medal in Estonia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers supporting Task Force Voit participate in an Estonian-led award ceremony on Camp Tapa, Estonia, June 4, 2025. U.S. Soldiers, along with NATO allies, received the NATO Kaitsel "Defender" Medal for their contribution to the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence mission in Estonia. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)



-Shotlist-

00;05;00 - 00;09;00 U.S. flag staged in front of HIMARS

00;09;00 - 00;15;00 U.S. Soldiers called to attention

00;15;00 - 00;30;00 U.S. Soldiers salute during national anthem

00;30;00 - 00;47;00 Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel, commander of the Estonian Division, gives a speech

00;47;00 -01;00;00 Lt. Col Frederic Contal, French Defense Attache to Estonia, gives a speech

01;00;00 - 01;38;00 U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ian Dietz, Senior Defense Attache for US Embassy in Estonia gives a speech

01;38;00 - 02;11;00 Kaimo Kuusk, permanent secretary of the ministry of defense of the Republic of Estonia gives U.S. Soldiers and NATO allies the NATO Kaitsel "Defender" Medal

01;55;00 - 02;51;18 U.S. Soldiers pose in front of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System for a group photo