    U.S. Soldiers and Allies Receive NATO Medal in Estonia

    CAMP TAPA, ESTONIA

    06.03.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers supporting Task Force Voit participate in an Estonian-led award ceremony on Camp Tapa, Estonia, June 4, 2025. U.S. Soldiers, along with NATO allies, received the NATO Kaitsel "Defender" Medal for their contribution to the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence mission in Estonia. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    -Shotlist-
    00;05;00 - 00;09;00 U.S. flag staged in front of HIMARS
    00;09;00 - 00;15;00 U.S. Soldiers called to attention
    00;15;00 - 00;30;00 U.S. Soldiers salute during national anthem
    00;30;00 - 00;47;00 Maj. Gen. Indrek Sirel, commander of the Estonian Division, gives a speech
    00;47;00 -01;00;00 Lt. Col Frederic Contal, French Defense Attache to Estonia, gives a speech
    01;00;00 - 01;38;00 U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ian Dietz, Senior Defense Attache for US Embassy in Estonia gives a speech
    01;38;00 - 02;11;00 Kaimo Kuusk, permanent secretary of the ministry of defense of the Republic of Estonia gives U.S. Soldiers and NATO allies the NATO Kaitsel "Defender" Medal
    01;55;00 - 02;51;18 U.S. Soldiers pose in front of a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System for a group photo

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 04:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965362
    VIRIN: 250604-A-YI872-5847
    Filename: DOD_111047369
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: CAMP TAPA, EE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers and Allies Receive NATO Medal in Estonia, by PFC Jaidyn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Estonia
    VCORPS
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    armynewswire
    3-321 FAR

