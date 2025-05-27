Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hegseth, NATO Secretary General Speak at Defense Ministers Meeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    06.05.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte deliver opening remarks during a NATO defense ministers meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, June 5, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 02:48
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 965357
    Filename: DOD_111047342
    Length: 00:03:53
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hegseth, NATO Secretary General Speak at Defense Ministers Meeting , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download