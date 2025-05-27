B-roll of the 156th CRG participating in a a radio communication class at Sentry North

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Garay, a security forces journeyman assigned to the 156th Security Operations Squadron, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, imparts a radio communication class to Airmen with the 156th CRG, PRANG, and the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, during exercise Sentry North at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, June 3, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity to ensure participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 1st Lt. Eliezer Soto)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 23:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965346
|VIRIN:
|250603-Z-HM700-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111047058
|Length:
|00:00:05
|Location:
|MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
