Desert Tempest - Sgt. Felix

Sgt. Jerado Felix, a squad leader with the 355th Chemical Company based in Sloan, Nevada, discusses chemical and biological site exploitation operations during Desert Tempest at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah on April 25, 2025. Soldiers provided mission support for hands-on testing and evaluation of protective equipment in simulated contaminated environments, and subject matter expertise crucial to data collection and operational feedback.

Desert Tempest is a training event led by the West Desert Test Center (WDTC) in coordination with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) from April 21-May 2, 2025 on Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) supports WDTC and JPEO-CBRND test exercises to shape the future Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) warfighter environment through research and development, provide CBRN Soldier feedback to program test managers, and build strong, mutually beneficial relationships with the WDTC and JPEO-CBRND.