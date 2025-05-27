Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Desert Tempest - Sgt. Felix

    DUGWAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Stewart 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Sgt. Jerado Felix, a squad leader with the 355th Chemical Company based in Sloan, Nevada, discusses chemical and biological site exploitation operations during Desert Tempest at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah on April 25, 2025. Soldiers provided mission support for hands-on testing and evaluation of protective equipment in simulated contaminated environments, and subject matter expertise crucial to data collection and operational feedback.
    Desert Tempest is a training event led by the West Desert Test Center (WDTC) in coordination with the Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) from April 21-May 2, 2025 on Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. The 76th Operational Response Command (ORC) supports WDTC and JPEO-CBRND test exercises to shape the future Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) warfighter environment through research and development, provide CBRN Soldier feedback to program test managers, and build strong, mutually beneficial relationships with the WDTC and JPEO-CBRND.

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 23:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 965344
    VIRIN: 250425-A-DS182-6934
    Filename: DOD_111047023
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: DUGWAY, UTAH, US

