Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-130H Air Force Reserve crew flies over Colorado Rocky Mountains

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROCKY MOUNTAINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing

    A 302d Airlift Wing crew flew a C-130H Hercules aircraft over the Colorado Rocky Mountains June 3, 2025. Crews routinely conduct training flights to maintain proficiency and overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 18:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965328
    VIRIN: 250603-F-ZJ473-1002
    PIN: 999999
    Filename: DOD_111046597
    Length: 00:14:02
    Location: ROCKY MOUNTAINS, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130H Air Force Reserve crew flies over Colorado Rocky Mountains, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    lethality
    lethality & readiness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download