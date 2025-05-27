A 302d Airlift Wing crew flew a C-130H Hercules aircraft over the Colorado Rocky Mountains June 3, 2025. Crews routinely conduct training flights to maintain proficiency and overall readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 18:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965328
|VIRIN:
|250603-F-ZJ473-1002
|PIN:
|999999
|Filename:
|DOD_111046597
|Length:
|00:14:02
|Location:
|ROCKY MOUNTAINS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, C-130H Air Force Reserve crew flies over Colorado Rocky Mountains, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.