    28th Infantry Division Oversees Live-Fire Exercise During Immediate Response 25

    GJAKOVA, KOSOVO

    06.03.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Oriana White 

    28th Infantry Division

    Kosovo Security Force troops conduct a live-fire demonstration at Babaj Bokes Training Area near Gjakova, Kosovo, June 3, 2025. The event is part of Exercise Immediate Response 25, where the 28th Infantry Division is serving as the division headquarters for four multinational brigades.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 17:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965321
    VIRIN: 250603-A-EH976-7975
    Filename: DOD_111046477
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: GJAKOVA, ZZ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th Infantry Division Oversees Live-Fire Exercise During Immediate Response 25, by SFC Oriana White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kosovo
    We Are NATO
    28ID Iron Division
    Sword of Freedom
    Defender Europe
    Immediate Response 25

