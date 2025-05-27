Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    June 2025 Golden Sword

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Kassandra Burks 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    June is here, and that means it's the Army’s Birthday Month! This year marks a historic milestone — 250 years of service and sacrifice.

    We're also recognizing Army Heritage Month and National Safety Month.

    Tune in to this month’s #GoldenSword as we honor these important observances and share how we’re celebrating the Army’s 250th Birthday!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 16:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 965315
    VIRIN: 250519-O-HP256-9607
    Filename: DOD_111046234
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, June 2025 Golden Sword, by Kassandra Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    ArmyBirthday
    MICC
    Contracting for Soldiers
    ArmyHeritage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download