Army Secretary Daniel P. Driscoll and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George testify before the House Armed Services Committee regarding the Army’s fiscal year 2026 posture during a hearing in Washington, June 4, 2025. Part 2 of 2.
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 16:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|965313
|Filename:
|DOD_111046179
|Length:
|01:55:22
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Leaders Testify on Fiscal Year 2026 Posture Part 2, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.