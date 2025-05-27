23rd EBS conducts BTF mission alongside the RMAF

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts a Bomber Task Force mission with the Royal Moroccan Air Force out of Moron Air Base, Spain, May 23, 2025. This BTF deployment demonstrates the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate from flexible, dispersed locations while maintaining strategic reach and precision. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bryan Guthrie)