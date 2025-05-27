The 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conducts a Bomber Task Force mission with the Royal Moroccan Air Force out of Moron Air Base, Spain, May 23, 2025. This BTF deployment demonstrates the U.S. Air Force’s ability to operate from flexible, dispersed locations while maintaining strategic reach and precision. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Bryan Guthrie)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 16:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965285
|VIRIN:
|250523-F-DN281-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_111045827
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|MORON AIR BASE, ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 23rd EBS conducts BTF mission alongside the RMAF, by SSgt Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.