B-roll of the 21st Medical Group at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, June 4, 2025. This b-roll was gathered to provide up to date video clips for future use. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Cody Friend)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 12:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965254
|VIRIN:
|250604-X-OF631-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111045298
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st Medical Group B-Roll, by SrA Cody Friend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.