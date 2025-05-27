Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division Wins Super Squad Competition

U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division won the 2025 Annual Marine Corps Super Squad Competition at U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 12-15, 2025. The Marine Corps Super Squad Competition is an annual competition that utilizes simulated combat conditions to challenge competitors with a wide variety of complex and realistic scenarios to determine which Marine rifle squad most effectively demonstrate their combat capabilities and operational proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Stover)
|05.15.2025
Date Posted: 06.04.2025
|Video Productions
|965250
|250604-M-TR167-1003
|DOD_111045175
|00:00:54
Location: Quantico, Virginia, US
|1
|1
