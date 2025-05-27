Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division Wins Super Squad Competition

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Grace Stover 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division compete in the 2025 Annual Marine Corps Super Squad Competition at U.S. Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, May 12-15, 2025. The Marine Corps Rifle Squad Competition is an annual competition that utilizes simulated combat conditions to challenge competitors with a wide variety of complex and realistic scenarios to determine which Marine rifle squad most effectively demonstrate their combat capabilities and operational proficiency. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grace Stover)

    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    This work, Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division Wins Super Squad Competition, by Cpl Grace Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Super Squad
    2d MAR DIV
    3rd Battalion 2d Marines
    Rifle Squad Competion

