    Police Officer Offers Motorcycle Safety Tips

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Benjamin Davella  

    Naval Safety Command

    Senior Trooper Rashuan Todd, Virginia State Police Recruitment Unit, shares a few tips to reduce risk when you ride. Motorcycle safety plays a critical role in the naval enterprise’s commitment to preventing fatalities and ensuring mission readiness. The Naval Safety Command is partnering with naval leadership, Sailors and Marines and law enforcement, among others, to help spread the word and encourage safe riding practices. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Benjamin F. Davella III)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 10:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 965233
    VIRIN: 250528-N-OX029-1002
    Filename: DOD_111044908
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    motorcycle safety
    Naval Safety Command

