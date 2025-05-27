Chief James “Danny” Buie, Police Chief, Suffolk Police Department, shares a few tips to reduce risk when you ride. Motorcycle safety plays a critical role in the naval enterprise’s commitment to preventing fatalities and ensuring mission readiness. The Naval Safety Command is partnering with naval leadership, Sailors and Marines and law enforcement, among others, to help spread the word and encourage safe riding practices. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Benjamin F. Davella III)
05.28.2025
06.04.2025 10:43
PSA
965231
250528-N-OX029-1003
DOD_111044872
00:02:23
NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
1
1
This work, Police Chief Offers Motorcycle Safety Tips, by PO1 Benjamin Davella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
