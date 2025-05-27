Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the maneuver under fire as part of their Combat Fitness Test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 3, 2025. The Combat Fitness Test is an annual Marine Corps physical training requirement that evaluates combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2025 10:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|965223
|VIRIN:
|250603-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111044742
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bravo Company Maneuver Under Fire, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
