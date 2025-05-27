Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Maneuver Under Fire B-Roll

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the maneuver under fire as part of their Combat Fitness Test on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 3, 2025. The Combat Fitness Test is an annual Marine Corps physical training requirement that evaluates combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 06.04.2025 10:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965221
    VIRIN: 250603-M-JM917-1002
    Filename: DOD_111044678
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Bravo Company Maneuver Under Fire B-Roll, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

