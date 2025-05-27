QUART B-roll: CH-53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct deck landing qualifications aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 1, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Patrick Katz and Cpl. Luis Agostini)