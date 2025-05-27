Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    QUART B-roll: CH-53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    USS HARPERS FERRY, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Video by Cpl. Luis Agostini and Sgt. Patrick Katz

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct deck landing qualifications aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 1, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Patrick Katz and Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.03.2025 20:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 965145
    VIRIN: 250601-M-AS577-3001
    Filename: DOD_111043638
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: USS HARPERS FERRY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, QUART B-roll: CH-53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry, by Cpl Luis Agostini and Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CH53, USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), 3/1, QUART, Aviation

