U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallions attached to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct deck landing qualifications aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, June 1, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt Patrick Katz and Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 20:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965145
|VIRIN:
|250601-M-AS577-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_111043638
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|USS HARPERS FERRY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, QUART B-roll: CH-53s Conduct Deck Landing Qualifications Aboard USS Harpers Ferry, by Cpl Luis Agostini and Sgt Patrick Katz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
