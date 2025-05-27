U.S. Marine corps amphibious combat vehicles attached to 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, transport Marines assigned to 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st MARDIV, aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.3 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, May 31, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2025 20:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|965143
|VIRIN:
|250531-M-AS577-2001
|PIN:
|1111
|Filename:
|DOD_111043615
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|USS HARPERS FERRY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, QUART B-roll: 3/1 Marines, ACVs splash off Harpers Ferry, by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.